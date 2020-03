March 12 (Reuters) - Perrigo Company PLC:

* PERRIGO COMPANY PLC SAYS CEO MURRAY KESSLER’S FY 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $10.8 MILLION - SEC FILING

* PERRIGO COMPANY PLC SAYS FOR 2019, RATIO OF CEO PAY TO MEDIAN EMPLOYEE PAY WAS 127:1 Source: (bit.ly/38IJhIL) Further company coverage: