June 19 (Reuters) - Perrigo Company PLC:

* PERRIGO FURTHERS ITS CONSUMER-FOCUSED TRANSFORMATION BY DIVESTING ITS U.K. GENERIC PRESCRIPTION PHARMACEUTICALS BUSINESS FOR £156 MILLION OR APPROXIMATELY $195 MILLION

* PERRIGO COMPANY - REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS U.K.-BASED ROSEMONT PHARMACEUTICALS BUSINESS TO A U.K.-HEADQUARTERED PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: