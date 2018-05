BRIEF-Perrigo Expects Complete Response Letter On Generic Version Of Proair

May 11 (Reuters) - Perrigo Company PLC:

* PERRIGO EXPECTS COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER ON GENERIC VERSION OF PROAIR®

* PERRIGO COMPANY PLC - COMPANY DOES NOT EXPECT TO MEET ITS GOAL OF LAUNCHING A GENERIC VERSION OF PROAIR IN Q4 OF 2018

* PERRIGO COMPANY - DOES NOT EXPECT TO ACHIEVE ABOUT $0.09 PER SHARE BENEFIT THAT WAS INCLUDED IN 2018 REPORTED & ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE

* PERRIGO - EXPECTS TO RECEIVE A COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER FROM U.S. FDA REGARDING ITS ANDA FOR ITS GENERIC VERSION OF PROAIR INHALATION AEROSOL