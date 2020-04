BRIEF-Perrigo Expects Q1 Sales Were About $1.3 Billion

April 7 (Reuters) - Perrigo Company PLC:

* PERRIGO ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED FIRST QUARTER 2020 NET SALES AND PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER OPERATING INCOME RANGE

* SEES Q1 SALES UP 14 PERCENT

* EXPECT Q1 WORLDWIDE CONSUMER NET SALES WERE ABOUT $1.1 BILLION

* ESTIMATED Q1 GAAP OPERATING INCOME OF $140 MILLION TO $145 MILLION AND NON-GAAP (“ADJUSTED”) OPERATING INCOME OF $220 MILLION TO $225 MILLION

* FISCAL YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED GIVEN UNCERTAINTY IN CURRENT OPERATING ENVIRONMENT RELATED TO COVID-19

* PERRIGO - DURING Q1, CONTINUED TO EXPERIENCE STRONG GROWTH ACROSS ALL BUSINESS UNITS

* BENEFITED FROM A DRAMATIC SURGE IN DEMAND IN MARCH RELATED TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* PRELIM Q1 ORGANIC NET SALES HIGHER BY 11%

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $1.26 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA