June 17 (Reuters) - Perrigo Company PLC:

* PERRIGO PARTNERS WITH KAZMIRA LLC TO ENTER CBD MARKET THROUGH A TWO-PHASED, SCIENCE-BASED APPROACH

* PERRIGO COMPANY - PARTNERSHIP FOCUSES ON LARGE SCALE PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY OF CGMP COMPLIANT, THC-FREE CBD

* PERRIGO COMPANY - PERRIGO WILL ACQUIRE AN ABOUT 20% EQUITY STAKE IN KAZMIRA FOR $50 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: