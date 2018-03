March 9 (Reuters) - Perrigo Company Plc:

* PERRIGO - EFFECTIVE MARCH 8, CO TERMINATED EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENTS & REPLACED THEM WITH A NEW SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING AND TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT

* PERRIGO SAYS ‍NEW CREDIT AGREEMENTS PROVIDE FOR $1.0 BILLION SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT, EUR350 MILLION IN SENIOR UNSECURED TERM LOAN FINANCING​