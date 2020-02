Feb 24 (Reuters) - Perrigo Company PLC:

* PERRIGO TO ACQUIRE ORAL CARE ASSETS OF HIGH RIDGE BRANDS

* PERRIGO COMPANY PLC - TO ACQUIRE ORAL CARE ASSETS OF HIGH RIDGE BRANDS FOR $113 MILLION IN CASH

* PERRIGO - ASSETS EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE MORE THAN $100 MILLION IN NET SALES & ACCRETIVE TO CO'S ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS IN FIRST FULL-YEAR POST CLOSING