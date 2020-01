Jan 7 (Reuters) - PERROT DUVAL HOLDING SA:

* SAYS PERROT DUVAL AND GUANGZHOU HAOZHI INDUSTRIAL SIGNED ON 6 JANUARY 2020 FINAL AGREEMENT REGARDING SALE BY PERROT DUVAL OF “INFRANOR GROUP” TO HAOZHI

* SAYS SALE PROCESS HAS NOW BEEN ACHIEVED

