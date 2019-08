BRIEF-Perrot Duval FY Net Profit After Tax Up At 1.0 Million Swiss Francs

Aug 29 (Reuters) - PERROT DUVAL HOLDING SA:

* GROUP IS AIMING FOR A SLIGHT INCREASE IN SALES FOR THE CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

* FY NET PROFIT AFTER TAX, INCLUDING MINORITY INTERESTS, OF CHF 1.0 MILLION (CHF 0.3 MILLION AS AT 30 APRIL 2018),

* FY CONSOLIDATED SALES FELL BY 2.5 PER CENT TO 48.3 MILLION CHF (49.5 MILLION CHF YEAR AGO)

* FY EBIT (0.1 MILLION CHF) SHOWS A CLEAR IMPROVEMENT ON THE PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR (LOSS OF 1.1 MILLION CHF).

* BOARD PROPOSES THAT THE RETAINED EARNINGS BE CARRIED FORWARD Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)