July 11 (Reuters) - PERROT DUVAL HOLDING SA:

* ‍PROFIT AFTER TAXES OF 1.5 MILLION CHF FOR 2016/17 FINANCIAL YEAR (ENDED ON 30 APRIL 2017), UP BY 50 PERCENT

* ‍FY SALES ROSE BY 6 PERCENT, PRIMARILY AS RESULT OF INTEGRATING COMPANY TECOS BRUHIN AG INTO FÜLL PROCESS GROUP​ Source text - bit.ly/2tCvGBP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)