July 13 (Reuters) - PERROT DUVAL HOLDING SA:

* GENERATED SALES OF CHF 49.5 MILLION FOR 2017/18 FINANCIAL YEAR

* FY PROFIT AFTER TAXES REACHED CHF 1.5 MILLION AS AT 30 APRIL 2017, INCLUDING CHF 0.6 MILLION FROM SALE OF A MINORITY STAKE