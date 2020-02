Feb 3 (Reuters) - PERROT DUVAL HOLDING SA:

* TENDER OFFER BY PERROT DUVAL HOLDING SA TO HOLDERS OF 4.625% BONDS 2017-2023

* ON 7 NOV 2017, PERROT DUVAL HOLDING SA ISSUED A NON-LISTED STRAIGHT BOND WITH A NOMINAL AMOUNT OF CHF 6 MILLION, A COUPON OF 4.625% AND A TERM OF 6 YEARS

* BONDS NOT TENDERED IN TENDER OFFER REMAIN OUTSTANDING IN ACCORDANCE WITH TERMS OF BONDS

* TENDER OFFER IS EXPECTED TO SETTLE ON 20 FEBRUARY 2020