Dec 20 (Reuters) - Perrot Duval Holding SA:

* ACHIEVED PROFIT OF 0.1 MILLION CHF, TURNOVER OF 21.4 MILLION CHF IN H1

* EXPECTS FY SALES BETWEEN 49 AND 51 MILLION CHF, NET PROFIT AFTER TAX BETWEEN 0.8 MILLION CHF AND 1.5 MILLION CHF