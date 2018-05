BRIEF-Perry Ellis Confirms Receipt Of Director Nominations

May 18 (Reuters) - Perry Ellis International Inc:

* PERRY ELLIS CONFIRMS RECEIPT OF DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS

* PERRY ELLIS INTERNATIONAL INC - STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS ONGOING

* PERRY ELLIS INTERNATIONAL - SPECIAL COMMITTEE NOTED NO DECISION HAS BEEN MADE WITH RESPECT TO RESPONSE TO FELDENKREIS PROPOSAL

* PERRY ELLIS - GEORGE FELDENKREIS HAS PROVIDED NOTICE TO NOMINATE FOUR INDIVIDUALS TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO CO’S BOARD

* PERRY ELLIS INTERNATIONAL - SPECIAL COMMITTEE WILL CONTINUE WITH STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS, INCLUDING ENGAGING IN “GOOD FAITH” WITH GEORGE FELDENKREIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: