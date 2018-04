April 25 (Reuters) - Perry Ellis International Inc:

* PERRY ELLIS INTERNATIONAL, INC. ANNOUNCES MEN’S DRESS SHIRT LICENSE FOR MANHATTAN BRAND IN ARGENTINA

