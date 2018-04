April 23 (Reuters) - Perry Ellis International Inc:

* PERRY ELLIS INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONCLUDES LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR SURF/SKATE/SKI BRAND GOTCHA® WITH PARTNER IN NORTH AFRICA

* PERRY ELLIS INTERNATIONAL - LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH KENNEK FZE IN NORTH AFRICA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)