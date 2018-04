April 26 (Reuters) - Perry Ellis International Inc:

* PERRY ELLIS INTERNATIONAL EXTENDS DEADLINE FOR NOMINATION OF DIRECTORS FOR THE 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

* DATE AND LOCATION OF 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF COMPANY HAS YET TO BE ANNOUNCED

* SPECIAL COMMITTEE CONTINUES TO EVALUATE GEORGE FELDENKREIS PROPOSAL

* NO DECISION HAS BEEN MADE WITH RESPECT TO COMPANY'S RESPONSE TO PROPOSAL