April 27 (Reuters) - Perry Ellis International Inc:

* PERRY ELLIS INTERNATIONAL INTENDS TO REDEEM $50 MILLION OF ITS 7.875% SENIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2019

* PERRY ELLIS INTERNATIONAL INC - TOTAL REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $50.6 MILLION

* PERRY ELLIS INTERNATIONAL INC - CO EXPECTS TO PAY REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WITH REPATRIATED FUNDS AND FROM SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY