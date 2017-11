BRIEF-Perry Ellis International Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.25

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Perry Ellis International Inc:

* PERRY ELLIS INTERNATIONAL REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 RESULTS

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.25

* Q3 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21

* Q3 REVENUE $199 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $198.7 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.25 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* PERRY ELLIS INTERNATIONAL- REITERATES REVS GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR IN RANGE OF $870 MILLION TO $880 MILLION & DILUTED EPS IN A RANGE OF $2.07 TO $2.17

* FY EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.13, REVENUE VIEW $875.8 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: