March 16 (Reuters) - Perry Ellis International Inc:

* PERRY ELLIS INTERNATIONAL REPORTS STRONG FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2018 RESULTS

* SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $855 MILLION TO $865 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE $227 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $227.2 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.88 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.80 TO $1.90 EXCLUDING ITEMS

‍INVENTORY TURNED AT APPROXIMATELY 3.8X FOR FISCAL 2018​