March 27 (Reuters) - Perseus Mining Ltd:

* PERSEUS’S GOLD PRODUCTION AND PROJECT DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES HAVE NOT BEEN MATERIALLY IMPACTED AT THIS TIME

* AS OF MAR 27, THERE HAVE BEEN NO CASES OF COVID-19 INFECTION REPORTED BY ANY OF PERSEUS’S EMPLOYEES OR CONTRACTORS

* GOLD PRODUCTION & COST GUIDANCE FOR HALF YEAR & FULL FINANCIAL YEAR REMAINS VALID Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: