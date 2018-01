BRIEF-‍Pershing Square announces management fee reduction related to Allergan settlement​

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Pershing Square Holdings Ltd:

* ‍PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD. ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT FEE REDUCTION RELATED TO ALLERGAN SETTLEMENT

* ‍SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF LEGAL FEES RELATED TO ALLERGAN MATTER HAVE BEEN COVERED BY INSURANCE

* ‍ASSUMING SETTLEMENT FINALIZED BY COURT, WILL BE REDUCING MANAGEMENT FEES FOR ALL OF PERSHING SQUARE FUNDS WHICH INCURRED LITIGATION EXPENSE BY TOTAL OF $32.2 MLN

* ‍FEE REDUCTION WILL BE REALIZED IN EIGHT INSTALLMENTS OVER NEXT 8 QUARTERS BEGINNING WITH MANAGEMENT FEE PAYABLE ON APRIL 1, 2018

* ‍REDUCTION IN MANAGEMENT FEES NOT SIMPLY TIMING BENEFIT FOR INVESTORS AS EXISTING YEAR-END 2017 HIGH WATER MARKS WILL REMAIN UNCHANGED​​​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:,,