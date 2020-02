Feb 14 (Reuters) - Pershing Square Capital Management Lp

* PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP RAISES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC BY 11.4 PERCENT TO 3.25 MILLION SHARES - SEC FILING

* PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT - CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 Source for the quarter ended December 31, 2019: bit.ly/37w3tgu Source for the quarter ended September 30, 2019: bit.ly/378nCKq