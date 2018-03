BRIEF-Pershing Square Capital Management Reports 7.2 Percent Stake In Automatic Data Processing Inc

March 13 (Reuters) - Automatic Data Processing Inc:

* PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 7.2 PERCENT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 - SEC FILING

* PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT - SOLD 5 MILLION SHARES OF ADP’S COMMON STOCK, AMERICAN-STYLE CALL OPTIONS FOR PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES

* PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PERCENT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 - SEC FILING Source text (bit.ly/2tL3TAZ) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)