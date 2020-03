March 30 (Reuters) - Pershing Square Holdings Ltd:

* PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD. PROVIDES UPDATE ON 2019 ANNUAL REPORT

* PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS LTD - PSH IS DEFERRING PUBLICATION OF ITS RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

* PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS LTD - PSH NOW EXPECTS TO RELEASE ITS 2019 ANNUAL REPORT DURING WEEK COMMENCING 6 APRIL 2020