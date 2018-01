Jan 2 (Reuters) - Pershing Square Holdings Ltd:

* PERSHING SQUARE WILL PAY $193.75 MILLION AND VALEANT WILL PAY $96.25 MILLION

* PERSHING SQUARE AND VALEANT HAVE AGREED TO SPLIT $290 MILLION TOTAL SETTLEMENT

* AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE TO SETTLE LAWSUITS RELATED TO ALLERGAN