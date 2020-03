BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings Expects Capital Markets And Its Portfolio To Continue To Be Volatile

March 9 (Reuters) - Pershing Square Holdings Ltd:

* PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD. RELEASES COMMUNICATION TO SHAREHOLDERS, WEEKLY NET ASSET VALUE AND YEAR-TO-DATE RETURN AS OF 9 MARCH 2020

* PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS IN A LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS SAYS EXPECT CAPITAL MARKETS AND OUR PORTFOLIO TO CONTINUE TO BE VOLATILE

* PERSHING SQUARE IN A LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS SAYS IF MARKETS RECOVER, OUR HEDGES WILL BECOME LESS VALUABLE, OUR PORTFOLIO COMPANIES WILL LIKELY RISE IN VALUE

* PSH NAV PER SHARE AS OF 9 MARCH $27.70/ 21.13 GBP AND ITS YEAR-TO-DATE PERFORMANCE WAS 2.8%

* PERSHING SQUARE IN LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS SAYS DESPITE RECENT MARKET DECLINES, CO BELIEVE EQUITY&CREDIT MARKETS HAVE NOT SUFFICIENTLY DISCOUNTED ECONOMIC RISKS OF CORONAVIRUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: