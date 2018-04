April 25 (Reuters) - Pershing Square Holdings Ltd:

* PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD. LAUNCHES $300 MILLION TENDER OFFER FOR OWN SHARES

* PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS LTD SAYS PURCHASE OF PUBLIC SHARES PURSUANT TO TENDER OFFER WILL BE FUNDED FROM COMPANY'S EXISTING CASH RESOURCES