Feb 27 (Reuters) - Persimmon Plc:

* ‍NICHOLAS WRIGLEY‘S RESIGNATION IS EFFECTIVE FROM 26 FEBRUARY 2018​

* ‍APPOINTED NIGEL MILLS, SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR AS ACTING CHAIRMAN UNTIL A NEW CHAIRMAN TAKES UP HIS POST​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)