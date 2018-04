BRIEF-Persimmon Reports Robust Trading Since Start Of Year

April 25 (Reuters) - Persimmon PLC:

* GROUP HAS OPENED 65 OF C. 100 NEW SITES PLANNED FOR FIRST HALF OF YEAR AND IS BUILDING NEW HOMES ON ALL SITES THAT HAVE AN IMPLEMENTABLE DETAILED PLANNING CONSENT

* CURRENTLY DEVELOPING 375 ACTIVE SALES OUTLETS ACROSS UK

* WEEKLY PRIVATE SALES RATE PER SITE SINCE START OF YEAR OF C. 0.85 (2017: C. 0.83)

* PERSIMMON - FOR YEAR TO DATE, HAVE 9,048 (2017: 8,928) NEW HOMES SOLD FORWARD INTO PRIVATE OWNERSHIP MARKET WITH AN AVERAGE SELLING PRICE OF C. £236,500

* “PRICING CONDITIONS REMAIN FIRM ACROSS REGIONAL MARKETS”

* "BOARD REMAINS CONFIDENT OF FUTURE PROSPECTS OF GROUP"