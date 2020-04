BRIEF-Persimmon Says Executive Directors To Take Temporary 20% Pay Cut

April 2 (Reuters) - Persimmon PLC:

* FURTHER UPDATE ON COVID-19 – BOARD REMUNERATION

* EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS HAVE ELECTED TO TAKE A VOLUNTARY, TEMPORARY 20% REDUCTION IN BASE SALARY EFFECTIVE FROM 1 APRIL 2020

* EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS HAVE ALSO DECIDED TO FORGO ANY CASH BONUSES WHICH MAY HAVE BEEN PAYABLE FOR 2020.

* NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS WILL ALSO REDUCE THEIR FEES BY 20% COMMENCING 1 APRIL 2020 FOR PERIOD UNTIL SITE WORK RECOMMENCES

* NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS WILL ALSO REDUCE THEIR FEES BY 20% COMMENCING 1 APRIL 2020 FOR PERIOD UNTIL SITE WORK RECOMMENCES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: