March 27 (Reuters) - Persistent Systems Ltd:

* SAYS CO ‍EXPECTING DECLINE IN IP REVENUES DURING Q4 FY18​

* SAYS ‍DECLINE IN IP REVENUES WILL IMPACT REVENUE AND EBIDTA MARGIN FOR QUARTER​

* SAYS CO ‍EXPECTS SEQUENTIAL DROP IN IP REVENUES TO BE ABOUT $8 MILLION FOR QUARTER Source text - bit.ly/2pKf9IO Further company coverage: