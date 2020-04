BRIEF-Personal Group Holdings FY Profit Before Tax Up 3%

April 21 (Reuters) - Personal Group Holdings PLC:

* PERSONAL GROUP HOLDINGS PLC FY GROUP REVENUE OF £70.9M (2018: £55.3M) INCREASED BY 28%

* PERSONAL GROUP HOLDINGS PLC SAYS FY ADJUSTED EBITDA OF £11.0M (2018: £11.4M) DOWN 4%

* PERSONAL GROUP HOLDINGS PLC SAYS FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF £10.5M (2018: £10.2M) INCREASED 3%

* PERSONAL GROUP HOLDINGS PLC SAYS 2020 WILL BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BUT CONFIDENT BUSINESS WILL REMAIN PROFITABLE SUPPORTED BY STRONG BALANCE SHEET

* PERSONAL GROUP HOLDINGS PLC SAYS Q2 DIVIDEND TO BE REDUCED TO 1.5P PER SHARE

* PERSONAL GROUP HOLDINGS PLC SAYS EXPECT THAT ONGOING IMPACTS OF VIRUS COULD HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON EBITDA FOR 2020, AND INTO 2021