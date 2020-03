BRIEF-Personal Group Holdings Sees FY19 Results To Be Slightly Ahead Of Market Expectations

March 23 (Reuters) - Personal Group Holdings PLC:

* CONFIRMS THAT FY 2019 RESULTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF MARKET EXPECTATIONS

* IT IS DIFFICULT TO PREDICT BOTH TIMING AND EXTENT OF IMPACT OF COVID-19

* EXPECTED THAT ONGOING IMPACT OF VIRUS COULD HAVE A MATERIAL NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GROUP’S EBITDA FOR 2020, AND INTO 2021

* GROUP REMAINS CONFIDENT THAT ITS BUSINESS WILL STILL BE PROFITABLE WITH STRONG BALANCE SHEET, POSITIVE CASH FLOW AND NO DEBT

* PUBLICATION OF GROUP'S FY 2019 RESULTS WILL BE DELAYED UNTIL CO RECEIVES FURTHER ADVICE ON TIMING