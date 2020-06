June 4 (Reuters) - Personal Group Holdings PLC:

* PERSONAL GROUP HOLDINGS PLC SAYS MIKE DUGDALE CFO HAS CONFIRMED HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE ON 30(TH) SEPTEMBER 2020

* PERSONAL GROUP HOLDINGS SAYS SARAH MACE, GROUP FINANCIAL CONTROLLER AND COMPANY SECRETARY, WILL BE APPOINTED AS INTERIM CFO ON 30(TH) SEPTEMBER 2020