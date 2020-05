May 7 (Reuters) - Personalis Inc:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.29

* Q1 REVENUE $19.2 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $17.2 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.26 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SAYS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY SURROUNDING COVID-19 PANDEMIC, PERSONALIS WILL NOT PROVIDE AN OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2020