March 6 (Reuters) - Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc :

* PETER DESORCY REPORTS 5.2% STAKE IN RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC AS OF FEBRUARY 25 - SEC FILING

* PETER DESORCY SAYS ACQUIRED RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS IN BELIEF THAT COMMON STOCK REPRESENTS ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY