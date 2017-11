Nov 1 (Reuters) - Paddy Power Betfair Plc

* ‍Peter Jackson will take up position of CEO on 8 January 2018

* ‍Full-year underlying EBITDA now expected to be between £450m and £465m​ (previously £445m-£465m‍)

* Q3 revenue up 9% to £440m, driven by 11% growth in sports revenue​

* ‍underlying EBITDA up 7% to £121m in Q3​

* ‍Q3 was an ‘encouraging quarter’ for Paddy Power Betfair​ Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)