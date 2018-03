March 13 (Reuters) - Petiq Inc:

* PETIQ, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $450 MILLION TO $500 MILLION

* QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO PETIQ, INC. CLASS A COMMON STOCK $0.25‍​

* SEES 2018 ‍CONSOLIDATED NET SALES OF $450 MILLION TO $500 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 69% TO 87% YEAR-OVER-YEAR​

* SEES 2018 ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $40 MILLION TO $45 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 79% TO 102% YEAR-OVER-YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)