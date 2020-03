March 10 (Reuters) - PetIQ Inc:

* PETIQ, INC. REPORTS RECORD FULL YEAR 2019 AND FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 SALES $154.3 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $130.2 MILLION

* SEES FY ADJUSTED EBITDA OF AT LEAST $80 MILLION

* SEES 2020 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES OF AT LEAST $815 MILLION ON PRO FORMA BASIS

* SEES 2020 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF AT LEAST $100 MILLION ON PRO FORMA BASIS

* FY2020 REVENUE VIEW $807.7 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: