May 15 (Reuters) - PetIQ Inc:

* PETIQ, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 SALES $115.1 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $108.6 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $450 MILLION TO $500 MILLION

* QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO PETIQ, INC. CLASS A COMMON STOCK $0.14