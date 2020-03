BRIEF-PetIQ Veterinary Community Clinics, Wellness Centers To Temporarily Close

March 20 (Reuters) - PetIQ Inc:

* PETIQ, INC. ANNOUNCES BUSINESS UPDATE RELATED TO COVID-19

* PETIQ INC - ALL VETERINARY COMMUNITY CLINICS AND WELLNESS CENTERS WILL TEMPORARILY CLOSE EFFECTIVE MARCH 20, 2020

* PETIQ INC - PROACTIVELY DRAWN AGAINST REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY FOR PRECAUTION TO PROVIDE FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY GIVEN UNCERTAINTIES DUE TO COVID-19

* PETIQ INC - COMPANY HAS LIQUIDITY IN EXCESS OF $50 MILLION WITH NO MEANINGFUL MATURITIES DUE UNTIL JULY OF 2024