BRIEF-Petmed Express Announces Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year End Financial Results

May 4 (Reuters) - Petmed Express Inc:

* PETMED EXPRESS, INC. D/B/A 1-800-PETMEDS ANNOUNCES ITS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR END FINANCIAL RESULTS AND INCREASES ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.28 PER SHARE

* Q4 SALES ROSE 15 PERCENT TO $74.3 MILLION

* PETMED EXPRESS- DEMAND HAS BEEN STRONG FOR ECOMMERCE CHANNEL, WITH CONSUMERS SHIFTING PURCHASES TO ONLINE, WHICH POSITIVELY IMPACTED SALES IN QUARTER

* PETMED EXPRESS- SO FAR, CO HAS NOT SEEN ANY MATERIAL DISRUPTIONS IN SUPPLY CHAIN

* DECLARED AN INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.27 TO $0.28 PER SHARE ON ITS COMMON STOCK.