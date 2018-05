May 7 (Reuters) - Petmed Express Inc:

* PETMED EXPRESS, INC. D/B/A 1-800-PETMEDS ANNOUNCES RECORD EARNINGS FOR ITS 4TH FISCAL QUARTER AND ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.25 PER SHARE

* Q4 SALES $67.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $68.4 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.47 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S