BRIEF-Petra Diamonds Says Q3 Production Up 1% To 932,456 Carats

May 29 (Reuters) - Petra Diamonds Ltd:

* Q3 PRODUCTION UP 1% TO 932,456 CARATS (Q3 FY 2019: 924,228 CARATS)

* Q3 REVENUE DOWN 32% TO $91.3 MILLION

* POST LOCKDOWN ON 26 MARCH , COMPANY’S SOUTH AFRICAN OPERATIONS WERE REDUCED TO ABOUT ONE THIRD OF NORMAL OPERATING LEVELS

* DUE TO ONGOING UNCERTAINTY AROUND IMPACT OF COVID-19, PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR FY 2020 REMAINS SUSPENDED

* PETRA DIAMONDS-CO HAS ALSO REACHED AGREEMENT WITH SOUTH AFRICAN BEE LENDER GROUP TO RESCHEDULE CAPITAL REPAYMENTS DUE IN MAY 2020 AND NOVEMBER 2020

* PETRA DIAMONDS- ENTERED INTO FORBEARANCE AGREEMENT WITH AD-HOC GROUP OF HOLDERS OF CO’S $650 MILLION 7.25% SENIOR SECURED SECOND LIEN NOTES DUE 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: