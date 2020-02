BRIEF-Petra Says Coronavirus Has Hurt Demand For Diamonds

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Petra Diamonds Ltd:

* HY REVENUE DOWN 6% TO US$193.9 MILLION (H1 FY 2019: US$207.1 MILLION) DUE TO A DECLINE IN ROUGH DIAMOND PRICES

* HY ADJUSTED EBITDA DOWN 11% TO US$67.2 MILLION

* HY OPERATIONAL CAPEX (EXCLUDING BORROWING COSTS) DOWN 35% TO US$25.6 MILLION

* CONTINUES TO ASSESS ITS STRATEGIC OPTIONS IN RELATION TO MATURITY OF ITS US$650 MILLION LOAN NOTES IN MAY 2022

* PROJECT 2022 REMAINS ON TRACK TO DELIVER SIGNIFICANT CASH FLOW GENERATION, REACHING AN ANNUALISED RATE OF US$50 - 80 MILLION

* FIRST TENDER OF H2 FY 2020 IN FEBRUARY IS IN PROCESS OF BEING FINALISED

* OPERATIONAL CASH FLOW BENEFITS ARE BEING ERODED BY A WEAKER DIAMOND MARKET, DUE TO OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS

* OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS, HAS SERVED TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE ACTIVITY ACROSS PIPELINE

* DELIVERY OF PROJECT 2022’S CUMULATIVE CASH FLOW TARGET IS EXPECTED TO BE DELAYED, REVISED TO $100-150 MILLION BY JUNE 2022

* DOES NOT EXPECT A SIGNIFICANT CHANGE IN NET DEBT IN FY 2020

* HY PRODUCTION UP 3% TO 2,070,240 CARATS (H1 FY 2019: 2,019,147 CARATS)

* GROUP WILL CONTINUE CLOSELY MONITORING AND MANAGING ITS LIQUIDITY RISK AND WILL HAVE FURTHER DISCUSSIONS WITH ITS LENDER GROUP

* WE REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR OF CA. 3.8 MILLION CARATS

* COMPANY HAS HAD A SLOWER START TO CALENDAR YEAR, PARTICULARLY AT CULLINAN

* SLOWER START TO CALENDAR YEAR WILL SEE PRODUCTION FOR H2 WEIGHTED TOWARDS Q4

* EXTENT OF FURTHER LOAD SHEDDING IN SOUTH AFRICA AND ITS RESULTANT IMPACT ON PRODUCTION ALSO REMAINS A RISK

* DELIVERY OF PROJECT 2022'S CUMULATIVE CASH FLOW TARGET IS EXPECTED TO BE DELAYED