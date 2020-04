April 9 (Reuters) - Petro-king Oilfield Services Ltd :

* INTENDS TO COMMENCE BUSINESS OF MANUFACTURING & SALES OF PARTS & ACCESSORIES FOR MEDICAL EQUIPMENT & MACHINES

* INTENDS TO START BUSINESS OF MANUFACTURING & SALES OF METALLIC PARTS, ACCESSORIES FOR CIVIL AEROSPACE EQUIPMENT

* INTENDS TO START BUSINESS OF MANUFACTURING & SALES OF METALLIC PARTS, ACCESSORIES FOR TELECOMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT