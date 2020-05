May 11 (Reuters) - Petro Matad Ltd:

* EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS, NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS & OTHER SENIOR MANAGERS AGREED TO SALARY CUTS AVERAGING 50%, BACKDATED TO START OF Q2 2020

* CO’S PROFESSIONAL ADVISERS HAVE ALSO AGREED TO REDUCE FEES BY UP TO 45%

* COST CUTTING MEASURES HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED AND CAN BE EXECUTED IF MARKET CONDITIONS MAKE THIS NECESSARY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: