April 30 (Reuters) - Petro Welt Technologies AG:

* DATE FOR PUBLICATION OF 2019 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (APRIL 30, 2020) WILL BE POSTPONED

* NEW DATE WILL BE ANNOUNCED AT BEGINNING OF FIRST WEEK OF MAY 2020

* POSTPONEMENT IS CAUSED BY UNFORESEEN DELAYS DUE TO RESTRICTIONS RESULTING FROM COVID-19 SITUATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)