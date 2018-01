BRIEF-Petrobras had record production in Brazil for fourth consecutive year In 2017- Filing

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petrobras :

* BRAZIL‘S PETROBRAS SAYS OIL PRODUCTION IN BRAZIL REACHED RECORD 2.15 MILLION BPD LAST YEAR

* BRAZIL‘S PETROBRAS SAYS NATURAL GAS PRODUCTION REACHED 2.65 MILLION BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY IN 2017- FILING

* BRAZIL‘S PETROBRAS SAYS SUBSALT PRODUCTION (WITH PARTNERS) ROSE 26 PERCENT LAST YEAR AND REACHED RECORD 1.29 MILLION BARRELS PER DAY- FILING

* PETROBRAS SAYS OIL AND NATURAL GAS PRODUCTION IN BRAZIL IN DECEMBER WAS 2.62 MILLION BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY- FILING

* PETROBRAS SAYS POSTED PRODUCTION RECORD FOR FOURTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR IN 2017- FILING (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)